4 parties nominate candidates for Majilis deputies, send files to CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four political parties sent nomination papers of their candidates for Majilis deputies on the party-list system to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the CEC’s press service.

The People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, and the Baitaq Party submitted their nomination files to the CEC so far, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels will be held on March 19, 2023.