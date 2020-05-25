4 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Four more cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service, all four cases were detected in the city of Taldykorgan. Four patients born in 1959, 1964, 1983, and 1990 were isolated and, then, transferred to an infectious unit of the regional hospital.

Of four, three patients were in contact with the people infected with the COVID-19.

In total, 288 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region so far.