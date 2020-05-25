Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

4 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Almaty region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2020, 12:45
4 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Four more cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service, all four cases were detected in the city of Taldykorgan. Four patients born in 1959, 1964, 1983, and 1990 were isolated and, then, transferred to an infectious unit of the regional hospital.

Of four, three patients were in contact with the people infected with the COVID-19.

In total, 288 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region so far.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires