Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 more found dead under the rubbles in Zhanaozen

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 April 2023, 12:28
4 more found dead under the rubbles in Zhanaozen Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM Four people were found alive and pulled out from under the rubbles after the gas cylinder explosion in Zhanaozen. Bodies of four more were pulled out from the debris of the collapsed apartment building, Kazinform cites the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Six people were rushed to the hospital so far.

Some 350 people, 40 units of equipment are involved in rescue efforts.

As earlier reported, at least 11 people were injured as a gas cylinder blasted in Zhanaozen. The accident occurred at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-section apartment building. One of the sections collapsed. The total area of the building is 600 square meters. The circumstances and the probable cause of the explosion are being determined.

A man was killed in the gas blast. Six people were recovered alive. 12 people, including eight kids were hospitalized.

The emergency response centre was set up there.


Incidents    Mangistau region  
