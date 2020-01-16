4 Kyrgyz nationals die in road accident in Aktobe region

AKTOBE REGION. KAZINFORM – Four citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed in a road accident in Aktobe region tonight. A Kyrgyz woman was rushed to a hospital as a result of the car crash, Kazinform reports.

According to the reports, the accident occurred near Irgiz village on the Samara-Shymkent highway at 01:00 am.

The Lada 21070 driver lost control of the vehicle on the highway and it crossed into the oncoming lane where it crashed into the Chevrolet Cruze. The 29-year-old Lada driver and three passengers died right away.

Paramedics rushed the female passenger to the central hospital of Irgiz district.

An investigation is underway.



