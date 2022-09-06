Go to the main site
    4 killed, over 1,000 affected by heavy rains in Sri Lanka

    6 September 2022, 18:20

    COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center on Tuesday said that four people had been killed and over 1,000 affected by heavy rains which lashed out across the country since early Monday, Xinhua reports.

    In its latest update, the Disaster Management Center said that four deaths were reported from Kegalle, 78 km away from capital Colombo, and more than 1,000 others, in various districts, had been displaced.

    The center has issued a red alert in several districts as heavy rains were expected in the coming days and people residing in low-lying areas were urged to move to higher grounds. An alert on severe lightning has also been issued.

    The President's Office on Tuesday said that officials in the affected districts were instructed to standby and a 24-hour hotline has been set up.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

