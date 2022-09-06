Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

4 killed, over 1,000 affected by heavy rains in Sri Lanka

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 September 2022, 18:20
4 killed, over 1,000 affected by heavy rains in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center on Tuesday said that four people had been killed and over 1,000 affected by heavy rains which lashed out across the country since early Monday, Xinhua reports.

In its latest update, the Disaster Management Center said that four deaths were reported from Kegalle, 78 km away from capital Colombo, and more than 1,000 others, in various districts, had been displaced.

The center has issued a red alert in several districts as heavy rains were expected in the coming days and people residing in low-lying areas were urged to move to higher grounds. An alert on severe lightning has also been issued.

The President's Office on Tuesday said that officials in the affected districts were instructed to standby and a 24-hour hotline has been set up.

Photo: aninews.in



Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study