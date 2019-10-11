Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    4 killed in road tragedy in Karaganda region

    11 October 2019, 11:35

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Four people died and one was hospitalized in a road accident near Temirtau, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The tragedy occurred October 10 in 4km from Temirtau city, on the Karaganda-Temirtau highway. A 30-year-old driver of BMW-5281 lost control of the car and went into a ditch.

    As a result, a 21-year-old female passenger of the car died on the spot. The driver and two more passengers died from injuries in the Central Hospital of Temirtau. Another 21-year-old passenger was hospitalized with various traumas.

    An investigation is underway.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Karaganda region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region