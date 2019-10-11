Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 killed in road tragedy in Karaganda region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 October 2019, 11:35
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Four people died and one was hospitalized in a road accident near Temirtau, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tragedy occurred October 10 in 4km from Temirtau city, on the Karaganda-Temirtau highway. A 30-year-old driver of BMW-5281 lost control of the car and went into a ditch.

As a result, a 21-year-old female passenger of the car died on the spot. The driver and two more passengers died from injuries in the Central Hospital of Temirtau. Another 21-year-old passenger was hospitalized with various traumas.

An investigation is underway.

Road accidents   Karaganda region   
