Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    4 killed in road accident in Almaty region

    20 May 2020, 21:22

    YESSIK. KAZINFORM – Four people were killed as a result of a road accident in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the car crash happened on the Yessik-Almaty highway.

    The Ravon Nexia vehicle driver lost control of the car, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Chevrolet Cruze vehicle. As a result of the crash, the Ravon Nexia driver and two passengers died at the scene.

    The Chevrolet driver was pronounced dead upon arrival to a hospital. He died of sustained injuries.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Road accidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One dead, 14 injured after bus plunges down ridge in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued