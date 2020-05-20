Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 killed in road accident in Almaty region

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 May 2020, 21:22
4 killed in road accident in Almaty region

YESSIK. KAZINFORM – Four people were killed as a result of a road accident in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the car crash happened on the Yessik-Almaty highway.

The Ravon Nexia vehicle driver lost control of the car, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Chevrolet Cruze vehicle. As a result of the crash, the Ravon Nexia driver and two passengers died at the scene.

The Chevrolet driver was pronounced dead upon arrival to a hospital. He died of sustained injuries.

