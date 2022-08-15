Qazaq TV
4 killed in road accident in Aktobe region
15 August 2022 11:29

4 killed in road accident in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Careless driver and three passengers were killed in a tragic road accident in Aktobe region this past weekend, Kazinform has learned from Polisia.kz.

The car crash occurred on a section of Pokrovka-Zhanazhol highway at 16:55 pm on August 14.

According to reports, the 26-year-old VAZ driver crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a KazAZ truck at full speed.

As a result of the collision, the VAZ driver and three passengers died at the scene. One more VAZ passenger was rushed into a nearby hospital after sustaining various injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.


