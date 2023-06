4 killed in car crash in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Four people were killed in a car crash in Zhambyl region on September 10 on the Almaty-Tashkent highway, the regional police department’s press service reports.

A 26-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle that overturned and crashed into a tree. The driver and three his passengers died on the spot.

Another one was rushed to the hospital.