4 killed in car crash in N Kazakhstan

16 November 2022, 19:20

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Four people died as two cars collided on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Both drivers and two passengers died on the spot, the police department reports.

The pretrial investigation launched.

Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ