    4 killed, 18 injured in bus-dumper collision in Pakistan's Karachi

    7 August 2023, 18:32

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM At least four people were killed and around 18 others injured on Monday in a collision between a bus and a dumper truck in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, the rescue service reported.

    According to the reports, the accident took place on the Northern Bypass of the city when a passenger bus, on a one-way road, overtook a vehicle and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the casualties, Xinhua reports.

    The rescue service said that the bus driver didn't properly estimate the speed of the dumper which caused the collision, adding that a troller collided with the dumper afterward followed by a car.

    The locals and the rescue workers shifted the victims to local hospitals, said the rescue service.

    Five of the injured were in critical condition, it added.

    The passengers on the bus were the residents of Karachi who were going on a picnic, according to the rescue service.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Transport World News
