4 Kazakhstanis on coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship, Health Ministry

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 February 2020, 17:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Four Kazakhstanis stay on board the Diamond Princess, coronavirus-hit cruise ship quarantined at Yokohama, Japan,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Health Ministry, Dias Akhmetsharip, told a briefing.

The ship carries 3,500 passengers from 50 states of the world. 174 cases of infections were confirmed aboard so far.

«Their tests for coronavirus are underway,» he added.

As earlier reported, 219 passengers of the cruise ship were confirmed as infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.


