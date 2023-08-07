4 Kazakhstanis injured in road accident in Alanya treated in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four Kazakhstanis injured in road accident in Alanya last week are being treated in Türkiye, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.



Untorturable, two nationals of Kazakhstan were fatally injured. The insurance company covered all the body repatriations costs.

As earlier reported, on July 30 a minibus carrying 12 citizens of Kazakhstan smashed into a truck in Alanya. Two of them were in moderately severe condition. They were operated on. The rest 10 Kazakhstanis, including four kids, were in satisfactory condition.