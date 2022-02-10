Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    4 Kazakhstani skiers competed in women’s 10km classic race at 2022 Winter Olympic Games

    10 February 2022, 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four Kazakhstani athletes vied in the Women's Cross-County Skiing Classic Style 10km during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Bejing, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Angelina Shuryga of Kazakhstan clocked the distance 32:08.8 finishing 52nd in the Women’s Cross-Country Skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She was followed by her compatriot Kseniya Shalygina with a time of 32.09.9.

    Another Kazakhstanis Nadezhda Stepashkina and Valeriya Tyuleneva came 57th and 59th, respectively.

    Norway's Therese Johaug has won the gold medal in the women's 10km classic. Finnish Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Parmakoski took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin claims gold at Astana Grand Slam
    Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    Astana Int’l Forum: Achievement of SDGs should not lead to decline in standards of living, say experts
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties