4 Kazakhstani skiers competed in women’s 10km classic race at 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2022, 16:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four Kazakhstani athletes vied in the Women's Cross-County Skiing Classic Style 10km during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Bejing, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Angelina Shuryga of Kazakhstan clocked the distance 32:08.8 finishing 52nd in the Women’s Cross-Country Skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She was followed by her compatriot Kseniya Shalygina with a time of 32.09.9.

Another Kazakhstanis Nadezhda Stepashkina and Valeriya Tyuleneva came 57th and 59th, respectively.

Norway's Therese Johaug has won the gold medal in the women's 10km classic. Finnish Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Parmakoski took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics


