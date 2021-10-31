4 Kazakhstani regions still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 31, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Shymkent city, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl and Mangistau regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

Notably, Kazakhstan remains in the ‘yellow zone’ at large.