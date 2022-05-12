Go to the main site
    4 Kazakh boxers to fight at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 today

    12 May 2022, 15:23

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Four Kazakhstani female boxers are to vie for medals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Nazym Kyzaibay will clash with Columbian Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in the Women’s 50kg weight class.

    Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan will face Spaniard Maria Madueno Conde in the Women’s 54kg bout.

    Kazakhstani Rimma Volossenko will take on British Shona Whitwell in the Women’s 60kg weight category.

    As for the Women’s 66kg weight class, Kazakhstani boxer Dariga Shakimova will fight Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

