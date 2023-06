4 Kazakh boxers reach semifinals at Boxing Tournament in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM 4 Kazakh female boxers reached the semifinals at the now-running International Elite Men & Women Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, the National Olympic Committee reports.

Angelina Lukas (51kg), Vladislava Kukhta (57kg), Rimma Volosenko (60kg) and Valentina Khalzova (75kg) advanced to the semifinal. Nazym Kyzaibai and Fariza Sholtai were unfortunately defeated.