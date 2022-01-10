Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    4 international flights cancelled, Nur-Sultan airport

    10 January 2022, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 10 this year 19 international flights are to be performed to and from the capital city of Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads. Four flights to and from Frankfurt and Yekaterinburg were cancelled.

    15 international flights to/from Akrau are to be operated today, while 14 flights from Almaty and Aktau cities to/from Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Tashkent, Moscow, Kyiv and Urgench were cancelled.

    34 flights are expected to be operated, 18 flights are cancelled nationwide so far.

    As earlier reported, the Aeroflot air carrier resumed its flights to Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Government of Kazakhstan Transport Nur-Sultan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway to increase cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and China
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region