4 international flights cancelled, Nur-Sultan airport

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 January 2022, 13:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 10 this year 19 international flights are to be performed to and from the capital city of Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads. Four flights to and from Frankfurt and Yekaterinburg were cancelled.

15 international flights to/from Akrau are to be operated today, while 14 flights from Almaty and Aktau cities to/from Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Tashkent, Moscow, Kyiv and Urgench were cancelled.

34 flights are expected to be operated, 18 flights are cancelled nationwide so far.

As earlier reported, the Aeroflot air carrier resumed its flights to Nur-Sultan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Transport   Nur-Sultan   2022 state of emergency  
