PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Four people were injured in a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

The accident happened on the Pavlodar-Uspenka highway at 7:40 am Wednesday morning. An Audi C4 car collided with MAZ vehicle leaving four people injured.

According to reports, the Audi driver and three passengers sustained various injuries and were hospitalized.

An investigation is underway.