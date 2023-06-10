Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 June 2023, 11:58
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia Photo: Anadolu Agency

BOGOTA, Colombia. KAZINFORM A miracle in the jungle is how Colombians are describing the discovery Friday of four indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed, Anadolu Agency reported.

The children were flying May 1 from Araracuara, in Amazonas province, to San Jose del Guaviare, in southeastern Colombia when the plane malfunctioned and crashed. Three adults, including the children´s mother, died.

The minors began wandering in the jungle, looking for help. It began what would be an intense search by the military -- Operation Hope.

Search commandos used different strategies to find the children, even broadcasting a message recorded by their grandmother in their indigenous language telling them to stay in place.

For more than one month, the commandos followed clues left by the children: a baby bottle, child-sized footprints in the mud, fruit that appeared to be bitten, and a diaper.

Three members of the team belong to an indigenous group who know the ins and outs of the hostile jungle where the children were stranded.

Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 13; Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, 4; and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, just 11 months old, were found with signs of dehydration, malnutrition and infections.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed happiness on Twitter.

«A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle have been found alive,» he said.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment