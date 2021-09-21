4 expectant women die of COVID-19 in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 4 expectant women died of COVID-19 in Aktobe. Babies of three of them survived, Kazinform reports.

«43% of infectious beds, 40% of intensive care unit beds are occupied as of now. There are more than 1,700 beds in reserve. 88 out of 800 patients are staying in the ICU. 521 people died since the beginning of the year. 353 of them died of COVID-19, the rest of pneumonia,» deputy head of the regional healthcare department Aigul Kushtayeva said.

«Since the start of the year 4 expectant women aged 26-38 died of coronavirus infection. They were at 34-36 weeks of gestation. One baby died. All the women had underlying conditions,» she resumed.