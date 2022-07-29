29 July 2022 20:16

4 die in head-on crash in Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Four people were killed after a head-on collision in Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

The accident happened on the republican road Aktau-Beineu, according to the police.

A Lada Priora driver streed into the opposite side of the road after losing control and collided with the Mercedes Benz S-320 vehicle.

As a result of the crash, two drivers and two Lada Priora passengers died on the spot due to sustained injuries. Another two passengers were rushed to a district hospital nearby.

Investigation is ongoing.



