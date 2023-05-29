Go to the main site
    4 dead after Lake Maggiore tourist boat capsizes in storm

    29 May 2023, 15:43

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The bodies of four people have been recovered on Lake Maggiore after a tourist boat capsized and sank late on Sunday due to sudden storm featuring strong winds, ANSA reports.

    Around 20 people managed to swim to safety.

    The boat was reportedly carrying a group of foreign tourists celebrating a birthday plus two crew members.
    The accident took place in the area of Sesto Calende, in the province of Varese.
    Italy has suffered a series of recent disasters linked to extreme-weather events, including the flash flooding caused by torrential rain that claimed 15 lives in Emilia Romanga this month and last November's landslide on the Gulf of Naples island of Ischia that killed 12 people.
    Scientists say that extreme weather events like heat waves, supercharged storms, flooding and droughts are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change caused by human greenhouse-gas emissions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
