Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

4 dead after Lake Maggiore tourist boat capsizes in storm

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 May 2023, 15:43
4 dead after Lake Maggiore tourist boat capsizes in storm Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - The bodies of four people have been recovered on Lake Maggiore after a tourist boat capsized and sank late on Sunday due to sudden storm featuring strong winds, ANSA reports.

Around 20 people managed to swim to safety.

The boat was reportedly carrying a group of foreign tourists celebrating a birthday plus two crew members.
The accident took place in the area of Sesto Calende, in the province of Varese.
Italy has suffered a series of recent disasters linked to extreme-weather events, including the flash flooding caused by torrential rain that claimed 15 lives in Emilia Romanga this month and last November's landslide on the Gulf of Naples island of Ischia that killed 12 people.
Scientists say that extreme weather events like heat waves, supercharged storms, flooding and droughts are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change caused by human greenhouse-gas emissions.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand