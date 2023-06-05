Go to the main site
    4 children drowned, 1 man missing after fishing accident in Canada

    5 June 2023, 18:45

    OTTAWA. KAZINFORM Four children were confirmed dead and one man was missing on Saturday after they went fishing in Quebec, Canada, local media reported.

    The children were among a group of 11 people fishing on the river bank near Portneuf-sur-Mer in the St. Lawrence River Estuary when a rising tide swept them away, the reports said, Xinhua reports.

    According to the reports, Quebec provincial police said that the children, all above 10, were found unresponsive and taken to a local health center where a doctor confirmed their deaths.

    Six were rescued and police are searching for a missing man with all-terrain vehicles and by helicopter. Divers and Canadian Armed Forces soldiers are expected to assist in the search, the reports said.

    Police investigators and forensic teams have been deployed to find out what happened, the reports said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
