    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France

    9 June 2023, 08:35

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Four children and two adults were injured Thursday in a knife attack on a playground in eastern France, local media reported.

    French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier on Twitter that the perpetrator of the attack, which took place in the town of Annecy, was quickly arrested, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in a news conference in Annecy hailed the rapid intervention and added that the assailant is a Syrian refugee who has been living in Sweden for 10 years, and also sought asylum in France, in vain, where he is a homeless individual.

    Borne further said the suspect has no police records.

    The prosecutor of Annecy, Lisa Bonet-Mathis, explained that the suspect is currently in police custody, and an investigation is launched into the murder attempt.

    She also noted that there are no apparent terrorist motives in the attack.

    The attack's six victims included four children in critical condition and two adults slightly injured.

    The attacker injured a 22-month-old child, two 2-year-old toddlers, and a 3-year-old toddler. Two of the children were tourists -- a Dutch and a British.

    According to media outlets that cited police sources, the attacker was born in 1991.

    President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack and tweeted earlier: «An attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. ... Our nation is in shock. Our thoughts for their families and the rescue teams.»

    After hearing the news, members of the French parliament observed a minute of silence.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

