Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    4 arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

    9 February 2021, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on February 8 from the Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread reads.

    1,060 out of 1,252 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken to the quarantine clinic to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

    Besides, 4 Kazakh nationals out of 762 arrived without PCR test results on February 7 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Transport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region