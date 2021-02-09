4 arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on February 8 from the Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread reads.

1,060 out of 1,252 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken to the quarantine clinic to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

Besides, 4 Kazakh nationals out of 762 arrived without PCR test results on February 7 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.