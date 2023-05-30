Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    4 airports to undergo repairs in Kazakhstan

    30 May 2023, 17:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Since its independence, Kazakhstan has reconstructed runways at 22 airports, as well as reconstructed ad constructed passenger terminals at 16 airports, Marat Karabayev Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Last year, five projects: reconstruction of terminals at airports in Uralsk and Kostanay, runways at airports in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Usharal, Urdzhar was carried out. Four projects are underway at airports in Almaty, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay cities this year,» said Karabayev.

    According to the ministry, construction of a new international terminal set to be commissioned next summer is underway in Almaty. The total amount of investment in the project exceeds $200mln.

    «Construction of new passenger terminals at Shymkent and Kyzylorda airports and reconstruction of the terminal building of the Kostanay airport with the installment of a telescopic boarding ramp and construction of an arrival hall, continues…» said Karabayev.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Transport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed