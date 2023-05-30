Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

4 airports to undergo repairs in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 May 2023, 17:44
4 airports to undergo repairs in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Since its independence, Kazakhstan has reconstructed runways at 22 airports, as well as reconstructed ad constructed passenger terminals at 16 airports, Marat Karabayev Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Last year, five projects: reconstruction of terminals at airports in Uralsk and Kostanay, runways at airports in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Usharal, Urdzhar was carried out. Four projects are underway at airports in Almaty, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay cities this year,» said Karabayev.

According to the ministry, construction of a new international terminal set to be commissioned next summer is underway in Almaty. The total amount of investment in the project exceeds $200mln.

«Construction of new passenger terminals at Shymkent and Kyzylorda airports and reconstruction of the terminal building of the Kostanay airport with the installment of a telescopic boarding ramp and construction of an arrival hall, continues…» said Karabayev.


Construction    Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires