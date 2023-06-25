Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    4.9mn Italians on holiday in June

    25 June 2023, 14:18

    ROME. KAZINFORM - With the latest departures, the number of Italians who have chosen to go on holiday in June this year has risen to 4.9 million, according to Coldiretti/Ixe' analysis on the last weekend of the month, ANSA reports.

    «If inflation has caused an increase in prices, the start of the tourist season,» says the Italian farmers' group, «still represents an opportunity to save with discounts, compared to the high season, that can exceed 25%.» Meanwhile, an expected brief wave of bad weather with violent thunderstorms hit many parts including Assisi in particular, where 220 millimetres of water fell in 12 minutes Friday night.

    The Tescio river overflowed in several places. The thunderstorms continued to plague central and northern Italy Saturday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New type of gravitational waves reveals breath of cosmos
    Italian painting looted by Nazi Germany in 1940 found in Japan
    Tourist who carved names into Colesseum identified
    Italy population ‘greying’ further says report
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    3 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    4 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    5 2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting