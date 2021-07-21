Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4.9 mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccine

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 July 2021, 09:27
4.9 mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, as of July 20 4,965,516 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 2,907,410 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 5,179 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 504,290 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 436,523 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.

