    4.9-magnitude quake jolts Türkiye

    4 November 2022, 09:55

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in Türkiye, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

    The earthquake was recorded at 03:29 local time, the epicenter of which is the Buca district of Izmir province. It was determined that the shaking occurred at a depth of 14,47 kilometers.

    It is reported that two people were injured as a result of the earthquake, and the minaret of the mosque was also damaged.

    There have been no reports about victims.


