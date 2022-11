4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Kazakh-Uzbek border

5 November 2022, 09:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An earthquake was recorded 683km away from Almaty city this morning, Kazinform reports.

A 4.9magnitude quake rocked the Kazakh-Uzbek border 683km west of Almaty city.

It hit at a depth of 15km at 6.08am today.