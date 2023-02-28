4.8M quake hits Tajikistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The seismic stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies has recorded an earthquake in the territory of Tajikistan today, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement, the quake measuring 4.8 on MPV scale, occurred at 06:01 am, at a depth of 10 kilometers, 685 kilometers southwest of Almaty.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.56° north latitude, 73.63° east longitude.

