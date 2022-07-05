Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

4,8 mln Kazakhstanis boosted against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 July 2022, 10:14
4,8 mln Kazakhstanis boosted against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 9,526,880 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines as of July 5, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines was administered to 9,311,581 Kazakhstanis since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

4,822,501 Kazakhstanis were boosted against the coronavirus infection.

The highest number of those vaccinated against COVID-19 were reported in Almaty city – 1,107,294 were given the first dose and 1,088,265 were fully immunized.

Earlier it was reported that 187 Kazakhstan had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam