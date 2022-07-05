4,8 mln Kazakhstanis boosted against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 9,526,880 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines as of July 5, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines was administered to 9,311,581 Kazakhstanis since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

4,822,501 Kazakhstanis were boosted against the coronavirus infection.

The highest number of those vaccinated against COVID-19 were reported in Almaty city – 1,107,294 were given the first dose and 1,088,265 were fully immunized.

Earlier it was reported that 187 Kazakhstan had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day.