4.8 mln ha of withdrawn lands to turn into pastures

17 January 2023, 14:33

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «5.2 mln ha of lands, including 4.8 mln ha of pasture lands, were withdrawn last year countrywide. This year some 4.6-4.8 mln out of 5 mln ha will turn into pastures,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told following the Government meeting.

Earlier he said the country lacks some 9 mln ha of pastures. There are 5.9 mln ha in backyards and the deficit is assessed to make 8.9 mln ha of land around populated areas.