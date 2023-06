4,763 more recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 4,763 recoveries from COVID-19 the countrywide, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

514 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 1,053 in Almaty, 64 in Shymkent, 248 in Akmola region, 582 in Aktobe region, 509 in Almaty region, 458 in Atyrau region, 123 in East Kazakhstan, 37 in Zhambyl region, 20 in West Kazakhstan, 319 in Karaganda region, 117 in Kostanay region, 63 in Kyzylorda region, 183 in Mangistau region, 411 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan, 29 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s recoveries to 779,869.