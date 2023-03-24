4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan. KAZINFORM A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has hit the Turkish Kahramanmaras province, Trend reports via the Turkish Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

At 03:39 (GMT+3), an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded in the Goksun district of Kahramanmaras.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7,34 km.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.