4,672 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 4,672 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

225 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 921 in Almaty, 53 in Shymkent, 231 in Akmola region, 580 in Aktobe region, 516 in Almaty region, 416 in Atyrau region, 102 in East Kazakhstan, 185 in Zhambyl region, 132 in West Kazakhstan, 342 in Karaganda region, 181 in Kostanay region, 93 in Kyzylorda region, 208 in Mangistau region, 339 in Pavlodar region, 34 in North Kazakhstan, 114 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 784,541.