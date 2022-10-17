Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4.5M earthquake hits 425km away from Almaty
17 October 2022, 11:35

4.5M earthquake hits 425km away from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The seismological stations network of Kazakhstan has recorded a 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the territory of China, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred October 17, 2022, at 10:53:01 am Almaty time, at a depth of 10km.

The epicenter of the quake was 425km away to the south of Almaty. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.49° north latitude, 78.10° east longitude.

Photo: media.realitatea.net




