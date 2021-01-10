Go to the main site
    4,532 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad

    10 January 2021, 20:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev told about how many Kazakhstanis voted abroad, Kazinform reports.

    In accordance with the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan elections are held from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. local time. As of 07:00 p.m., 4,532 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad.

    Kazakhstanis staying in Japan and South Korea were the first to vote in the parliamentary elections of Kazakhstan with regard to time zone.

    As of now voting concluded at 10 polling stations overseas. Kazakhstan nationals in the U.S. and Canada can vote until January 11, 07:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
