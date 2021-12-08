Go to the main site
    4,529 sports facilities in Turkestan region to promote physical activities

    8 December 2021, 20:42

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Modern sports facilities are being built in Turkestan region in order to attract more people to go in for sports, achieve the highest results in the competitions in the country and abroad, the press service of the Turkestan region’s administration informs.

    As of today, there are 4,529 sports facilities are working in the region. The share of population doing sports stands at 32.1%.

    The region plans to realize 13 projects, including construction of two facilities with attraction of private investments and eight infrastructure projects using means of the local budget.

    The said projects are supposed to promote mass sports and increase the share of those taking sports up to 45% in 2025.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

