    • 4,500-year-old mud-brick building remains uncovered in Egypt

    31 July 2022 12:18

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM An Italian-Polish archaeological mission has uncovered remains of a mud-brick building believed to be one of the lost «sun temples» dating back to the Fifth Dynasty of ancient Egypt (2465 to 2323 BC).

    The building was found under the temple of King Nyuserre in Abusir region, south of Cairo, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

    «Preliminary studies indicate that the new discovery may be one of the four lost sun temples that date back to the Fifth Dynasty,» the ministry statement said.

    Part of the building was demolished by the king to build his temple, it said, adding several pots and beer glasses were found inside the building.

    Some muddy stamps bearing the names of kings from the Fifth Dynasty were also unearthed.

    Photo: Xinhua
