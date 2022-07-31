Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4,500-year-old mud-brick building remains uncovered in Egypt
31 July 2022 12:18

4,500-year-old mud-brick building remains uncovered in Egypt

CAIRO. KAZINFORM An Italian-Polish archaeological mission has uncovered remains of a mud-brick building believed to be one of the lost «sun temples» dating back to the Fifth Dynasty of ancient Egypt (2465 to 2323 BC).


The building was found under the temple of King Nyuserre in Abusir region, south of Cairo, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

«Preliminary studies indicate that the new discovery may be one of the four lost sun temples that date back to the Fifth Dynasty,» the ministry statement said.

Part of the building was demolished by the king to build his temple, it said, adding several pots and beer glasses were found inside the building.

Some muddy stamps bearing the names of kings from the Fifth Dynasty were also unearthed.


Photo: Xinhua



Related news
Medical societies warn of monkeypox care
Spain reports 2nd monkeypox-related death
Spain confirms Europe's first-known monkeypox-related death
Read also
New COVID-19 cases at 73,589; serious cases hit 2-month high
Medical societies warn of monkeypox care
Spain reports 2nd monkeypox-related death
Elementary school entry age to be lowered to five in S Korea
Spain confirms Europe's first-known monkeypox-related death
Death toll from flash floods in Iran reaches 53
First death linked to monkeypox confirmed in Brazil
US researchers find possible universal monoclonal antibody coronavirus treatment
Popular
1 Kazakhstan reports over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases
2 July 31. Today's Birthdays
3 July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at U17 World Championships in Italy
5 Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day

News

Archive